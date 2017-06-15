A tower block in London where at least 12 people died is still burning this morning - over 24 hours later.

No one is expected to have made it out alive from the top two floors of the tower.

Police have warned that the number of dead is likely to rise as fire crews search the building.

The 24-storey tower block recently underwent an 9 and-a-half million euro refurbishment.

Crowdfunding pages have raised more than a million pounds for those affected, while donations of food, clothing and toiletries have been pouring in for those affected.

Meanwhile it's reported Muslim men who'd been up in the early hours of yesterday morning marking Ramadan - may have helped save lives during the tragedy.

It's understood a number of men in the block heard the fire take hold as they were having a pre-fasting meal and ran to wake up their neighbours.

A short distance from the fire, the Al-Manaar mosque has opened its doors as a temporary relief centre - with people bringing supplies from miles away:

Paul Littlejohn live nearby

The British Prime Minister Theresa May has paid tribute to the victims involved in the blaze: