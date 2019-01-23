A group of school students from Kerry have gone viral after a trad session broke out on a flight to London.

The music students from St Brendan's College in Killarney brought their instruments on a flight from Kerry to London Stanstead.

The performance was captured on a video, which was then uploaded to Ryanair's Twitter account.

The music class from St Brendan’s College in Killarney had their Irish trad instruments with them on yesterday's flight from London Stansted to Kerry 🇮🇪



And they put on quite a show 👏 #RivAirDance #RyanairStories pic.twitter.com/b8S5jdxjll — Ryanair (@Ryanair) January 22, 2019



