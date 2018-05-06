Steps have been forced to cancel their Irish gigs due to 'unforeseen circumstances.'

The band were due to play at Thomond Park in Limerick on July 6th and Stormont Estate in Belfast on the 8th as part of their Summer of Steps 2018 Tour.

The concert was due to be the first major show at Thomond Park since Bruce Springsteen played the stadium in 2013.

Steps have since apologised and ensured that all fans will be entitled to a refund.

Fans across the country are calling it a 'Tragedy':

@TicketmasterIre I had tickets to the steps tour in Belfast for July and they’ve just been refunded with no explanation. What’s going on? Is it cancelled? — DANIELLE WYNNE (@xDanielleWynnex) May 4, 2018

Can't believe Steps cancelled their Limerick concert. Where am I supposed to meet a pile of huns now? — Paul (@PaulEyezOnMe) May 4, 2018