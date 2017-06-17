Trams are testing out the new Luas Cross City route in Dublin city centre.

Following four years of construction, trams got underway at 7 o'clock this morning at slow speeds from 5 to 10 kilometres.

The new line connects the north district to the south and is expected to carry an additional 10 million passengers a year once up and running from December.

Dublin Town CEO Richard Guiney says footfall continues to rise in the city and the infrastructure needs to meet demand: