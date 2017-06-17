It's hoped they'll be up and running by December

Trams are testing out the new Luas Cross City route in Dublin city centre.

Following four years of construction, trams got underway at 7 o'clock this morning at slow speeds from 5 to 10 kilometres.

The new line connects the north district to the south and is expected to carry an additional 10 million passengers a year once up and running from December.

Dublin Town CEO Richard Guiney says footfall continues to rise in the city and the infrastructure needs to meet demand: