Ulster Bank says human error has meant some transactions are not showing up in customers accounts.

The bank said earlier transactions previously applied to some accounts since April 20th were no longer showing.

We are aware that some transactions previously applied to accounts for ROI customers since 20/04 are no longer showing. We are working hard to fix this issue and apologise for any inconvenience. https://t.co/25K9Vm8L8H — Ulster Bank Help (@UlsterBank_Help) 24 April 2018

These payments include lodgements of wages.

An Ulster Bank spokesperson said: "As a result of human error, a payment file did not process last night, which means that some transactions applied to some customers accounts since 20th April are temporarily not showing.

"We investigated this issue as a matter of urgency and have already taken the necessary corrective action which will see recovery actions overnight.

"We apologise for the inconvenience caused and no customer will be left out of pocket as a result of this issue."

File photo

The bank added that emergency cash is available for impacted customers.

Those affected can contact the bank's customer care team on 1850-424-365, get in touch via webchat or visit their local branch.

The bank said that not all customers are affected by this.

"The money has not 'disappeared' - this was human error which meant that a payment file did not process as normal", the bank said.

The result is some transactions are temporarily not showing on accounts - however it said customers money is in the payment file that will be processed "as soon as possible".

