A transgender woman's died at a direct provision centre in Galway.

It's understood she fell ill at the centre earlier.

The Department of Justice confirmed the death, calling it "unexplained."

A post mortem's due to take place.

The department has expressed condolences to the woman's loved ones.

The Irish Refugee Council also expressed its sympathies over the death.

It said: "We are very sad to hear of the passing of a transgender woman living in direct provision in Galway.

"We express our deepest condolences to her family and friends and we'd like to offer our support to anyone affected by this tragic loss."

The Transgender Equality Network Ireland (TENI) has offered support to those affected.