Transport Minister To Be Briefed On Drone Threat To Irish Airports
The Transport Minister is to be briefed later today on the threat posed by drones to Irish airports.
It follows sightings of the devices at Gatwick and Heathrow airports in London, which caused huge disruption.
The National Civil Aviation Threat and Risk Group will meet to discuss any implications the incidents might have for airports here.
The body includes members of the Irish Aviation Authority, the Gardai and the Defence Forces.