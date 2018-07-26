A major transport plan has been unveiled ahead of the Pope’s trip to Ireland.

Traffic around parts of Dublin and Mayo will be restricted - with more than half a million people registered to see the Pontiff in both the Phoenix Park and Knock Shrine.

Paul Quinn reports:

It's one of the biggest events to be organised in 40 years.

A number of road closures, diversions and restrictions will be in place - people are being urged to leave their cars at home and use public transport, with extra trains and buses on hand.

Superintendent Tom Calvey is in charge of the operation at Knock Shrine and says only people with tickets will get access.

Information on road closures and diversions for those living and working around the Phoenix Park, Croke Park and Knock Shrine will be also be distributed.

People are also warned to be prepared, wear comfortable shoes, charge your phone - and depending on the weather - bring plenty of sunscreen.