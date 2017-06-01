A two time young scientist award winner, a European boxing contender and a reality star are among the people honoured at the Traveller Pride Awards today.

The annual event celebrates the achievements and contributions Travellers make to their own community and to Irish society in general.

Kim Buckley has this report:

Delighted to be at the #TravellerPrideAwards this afternoon to present the Arts & Culture award pic.twitter.com/y5qVotWCuo — Dr Panti Bliss (@PantiBliss) June 1, 2017





See you at the 2017 #TravellerPrideAwards in Dublin today at lunchtime. It's my honour to present the Enterprise Award pic.twitter.com/2Ek2xJs5aR — Gavin Duffy (@GavinDuffy) June 1, 2017





Delighted to be at #TravellerPrideAwards with @CIT_ie student TJ Hogan, who is receiving a youth award today. pic.twitter.com/DZpRpDoD88 — Deirdre Creedon (@deirdre_dore) June 1, 2016



