A teenager has gone on trial accused of raping a 16-year-old girl in Donegal.

He was 16 when he's alleged to have raped and sexually assaulted a girl he met in a takeaway after a night out in March 2016.

The girl went to a pub in Donegal town with some friends to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day 2016.

In his opening address, Patrick Murphy - who’s acting for the DPP - said the girl would give evidence of drinking four to five vodkas, a sambuca and two drinks called ‘Green Diesels’, and that she felt tipsy afterwards when she went to a nearby takeaway restaurant.

Mr Murphy said it was there she met the accused, whom she knew from school.

He said the court would hear evidence that they’d met before and that they’d shifted three months earlier.

He said it is the prosecution’s case that they went for a walk together and went behind a nearby building where he allegedly put her up against a wall and forced himself on her.

He told the jurors they would hear evidence that she made it clear she didn't want to have sex with him.

They were also told forensic and CCTV evidence will be a feature of the prosecution’s case.