A report has recommended setting up a tribunal to hear and determine Cervical Check claims.

Mr Justice Charles Meenan was asked to look at an alternative system for dealing with claims to avoid "adversarial court proceedings".

Health Minister Simon Harris has published the report.

Minister @SimonHarrisTD has today published the report of Mr Justice Charles Meenan on an alternative system for dealing with claims arising out of CervicalCheck. Read the report and a statement on our website https://t.co/NNRFKoEj56 — Department of Health (@roinnslainte) October 16, 2018

It proposes that a tribunal be established under legislation to hear and determine claims.

It says hearings in a tribunal would be heard in private - and be less formal than a court process.

It suggests: "This alternative system will take into account the issue of liability, each person's constitutional right of access to the courts and all parties' constitutional rights to fair procedures".

For these reasons, the report says the system must be voluntary.

Judge Meenan also recognises the "courage and fortitude of the women and their families" - who told him of their experiences of dealing with the consequences of cervical cancer and "the effects of the non-disclosure, or disclosure in an unacceptable way, of the results of audits carried out following diagnosis."