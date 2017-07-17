The woman who accused Maurice McCabe of sexual assault in 1998 is to give evidence at the Disclosures Tribunal this afternoon.

Miss D alleged she was inappropriately touched by the Garda Whistleblower, but the DPP directed that no prosecution should follow.

The Disclosures Tribunal will this afternoon hear from Ms D, whose allegations against Maurice McCabe are central to the investigation.

Unlike previous sessions, the Tribunal will be closed to the public, to protect the identity of Ms D and her family, but proceedings can be reported on.

In 2006, Ms D reported that she’d been inappropriately touched by Sergeant McCabe eight years previously.

The DPP ruled against pressing charges due to insufficient evidence.

But in 2013, the allegation resurfaced, this time as a much more serious offence, of digital penetration.

Counsellor Laura Brophy has told the Tribunal she made a cut and paste error from another file which had nothing to do with Ms D or Maurice McCabe.

Ms Brophy said Ms D contacted her to tell her of the error and that she was angry and upset at the false allegation in the file.

The Tribunal is investigating whether senior gardaí colluded to smear Maurice McCabe and resumes at noon.