The County Antrim man passed away after an incident in practice at the Skerries 100 in Dublin

Tributes are being paid to motorcyclist William Dunlop, who has died after an incident at the Skerries 100 in Dublin.

Organisers say he passed away following injuries received in a tragic accident during practice today.

DUP Leader Arlene Foster says she is shocked and saddened at the County Antrim man's death.

She says he will be remembered for his many achievements both in Ballymoney and across the world.

Williams father Robert died in an accident in the North West 200 in 2008.

While in 2000 his Uncle Joey was killed in a crash in Estonia.