Tributes are being paid to motorcyclist William Dunlop, who has died after an incident at the Skerries 100 in Dublin.

Organisers say he passed away following injuries received in a tragic accident during practice today.

DUP Leader Arlene Foster says she is shocked and saddened at the County Antrim man's death.

She says he will be remembered for his many achievements both in Ballymoney and across the world.

Shocked and saddened by the passing of NI’s talented sporting legend, William Dunlop. Motorcycling was his life and he will be forever remembered for his many achievements, both in Ballymoney and across the world. — Arlene Foster (@DUPleader) July 7, 2018

Williams father Robert died in an accident in the North West 200 in 2008.

While in 2000 his Uncle Joey was killed in a crash in Estonia.