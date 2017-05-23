22 people have been killed at an Ariana Grande Concert

 

Messages of condolence and support have been flooding in from all over the world after last night's tragedy in Manchester.

Politicians, celebrities and sporting figures alike have been issuing statements of condemnation and tweeting tributes to the 22 victims who were killed at Manchester Arena.

Kim Buckley has the details:

This morning, Ariana Grande tweeted her sorrow:


Music stars and friends of Ariana Grande have also been reacting.










 


James Cordon paid tribute on his show last night:

 

Football clubs Manchester United and Manchester City have both released statements of condolence.



 