Dublin Zoo's welcomed a trio of California sea lion pups

The two boys and one girl were born over the course of two weeks.

The latest additions are the offspring of dad Niko and moms Florence, Seanna and Cassie.

Team leader Eddie O'Brien said: "We are absolutely thrilled to welcome three births in just two weeks.

Image: Dublin Zoo

"I'm delighted to say that the new mums and their young are doing very well.

"Generally speaking, sea lion pups tend to spend their first few days on land bonding with their mums before swimming lessons commence.

"While each mum is teaching her pup, she will swim beneath it to keep it afloat and guide it through the water."

Image: Dublin Zoo

The zoo takes part in the European Breeding programmes for California sea lions.