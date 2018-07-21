Southbound Lanes Closed to Facilitate Truck Removal at J12

All lanes at Junction 12 Southbound on the M50 in Dublin remain closed this evening.

It is to facilitate the removal of an overturned truck which was carrying horses earlier.

Gardai are appealing to motorists to avoid the stretch of motorway and use alternative routes.

The driver of the truck is uninjured, while there are no reports on the condition of the horses.