All lanes at Junction 12 Southbound on the M50 in Dublin remain closed this evening.

It is to facilitate the removal of an overturned truck which was carrying horses earlier.

Gardai are appealing to motorists to avoid the stretch of motorway and use alternative routes.

Update M50 Sth at J12 - all lanes at the scene remain closed south bound. There is currently an operation on to clear the overturned truck. We continue to ask motorists to avoid this stretch of the M50 Sth and to take alternative routes. If travelling Sth take J10 or J11 exits. — An Garda Síochána (@GardaTraffic) July 21, 2018

The driver of the truck is uninjured, while there are no reports on the condition of the horses.