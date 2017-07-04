The Taoiseach has discussed gender-equality in politics with the Canadian Prime Minister this afternoon.

Justin Trudeau says the issue was discussed during a 90-minute meeting between the two leaders in Farmleigh this morning.

Mr Varadkar said his Canadian counter-part was one of his political role-models when he was running for the Fine Gael leadership, crediting him with energising the political middle ground.

The two leaders discussed the shared global outlook between Ireland and Canada - as well as the controversial CETA trade deal between Canada and the EU.

The Taoiseach insisted he views himself as a feminist when it comes to equal opportunities for women - despite facing criticism for giving 80% of ministerial roles in his new Cabinet to men.

Mr Trudeau said he had a helpful discussion with the Taoiseach on how to improve that ratio.

He suggested: "For some reason, it's more difficult to get women to run for politics than it is to get men to run for politics."

In a press conference after their meeting, both leaders also addressed concerns about the CETA trade deal between Canada and the EU - with the Taoiseach arguing there are "many more opportunities than there are downsides" to the deal.