Donald Trump called the Taoiseach to congratulate him on his "great victory" yesterday.



This is the first time the US president has spoken to Leo Varadkar since Varadkar took office.



Reporters in the Oval Office said Varadkar kept the US president waiting on the phone for around 90 seconds before answering.

While the two were talking Trump interrupted the conversation when he spotted Washington correspondent for RTE, Caitriona Perry.

Trump began by asking her, "Where are you from, come here, come here," and beckoned Ms Perry to join him at his desk.

"We have all of these beautiful Irish press," he continued while he smiled at her, finishing the bizarre moment by telling Varadkar down the phone, "She has a nice smile on her face, so I bet she treats you well."

The look Ms Perry gives her colleagues towards the end of the exchange speaks volumes.

Video of the bizarre moment when President @realDonaldTrump called me over during his call with Taoiseach @campaignforLeo Varadkar. @rtenews pic.twitter.com/TMl2SFQaji — Caitriona Perry (@CaitrionaPerry) June 27, 2017

Buzzfeed, Time, The Telegraph and The Guardian are just some of the publiations to have picked up on the exchange, with many branding the President's behaviour as 'gross' and 'creepy.'