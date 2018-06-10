The US President withdraws support for G7 joint statement

President Trump has asked U.S. representatives not to endorse the joint statement put out by G7 leaders at their summit in Canada.

It's after Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau made what Mr Trump says were "false statements" at a news conference after he'd left.

The President says Mr Trudeau's remarks were "very dishonest and weak".

Earlier, Canada's Prime Minister told reporters "Canadians, we are polite, we are reasonable  but we also will not be pushed around. I reiterated to President Trump that these tariffs threaten to harm industry and workers on both sides of our border"