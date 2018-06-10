President Trump has asked U.S. representatives not to endorse the joint statement put out by G7 leaders at their summit in Canada.

It's after Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau made what Mr Trump says were "false statements" at a news conference after he'd left.

The President says Mr Trudeau's remarks were "very dishonest and weak".

PM Justin Trudeau of Canada acted so meek and mild during our @G7 meetings only to give a news conference after I left saying that, “US Tariffs were kind of insulting” and he “will not be pushed around.” Very dishonest & weak. Our Tariffs are in response to his of 270% on dairy! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 9, 2018

Earlier, Canada's Prime Minister told reporters "Canadians, we are polite, we are reasonable but we also will not be pushed around. I reiterated to President Trump that these tariffs threaten to harm industry and workers on both sides of our border"