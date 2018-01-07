Donald Trump's accused the author of a new book about his presidency of being a 'fraud'.

Michael Wolff is a total loser who made up stories in order to sell this really boring and untruthful book. He used Sloppy Steve Bannon, who cried when he got fired and begged for his job. Now Sloppy Steve has been dumped like a dog by almost everyone. Too bad! https://t.co/mEeUhk5ZV9 — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 6, 2018

Michael Wolff, who wrote 'Fire and Fury', claims anyone who's worked with the U.S. President question his mental fitness for office.

In response, Mr Trump's described himself a 'very stable genius'.

....to President of the United States (on my first try). I think that would qualify as not smart, but genius....and a very stable genius at that! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 6, 2018

At a meeting at Camp David, Speaker of the House of Representatives, Paul Ryan, said they're focused on other issues: