A new tell-all book about the presidency has gone on sale

Donald Trump's accused the author of a new book about his presidency of being a 'fraud'.

Michael Wolff, who wrote 'Fire and Fury', claims anyone who's worked with the U.S. President question his mental fitness for office.

In response, Mr Trump's described himself a 'very stable genius'.

At a meeting at Camp David, Speaker of the House of Representatives, Paul Ryan, said they're focused on other issues: