European members of the G7 have rejected Donald Trump's call to reinstate Russia to the group.

The world's top economic powers are meeting in Canada today, where issues like trade will also be on the agenda.

Russia was kicked out in 2014 when it annexed Crimea.

German chancellor Angela Merkel says the European countries are agreed Russia shouldn't be let back in.

But President Trump has told reporters that they should be back at the negotiating table.

Meanwhile the US and French Presidents have also met at the G7 summit in Canada to discuss the trade row betwEen America and the EU.

Their meeting came as President Trump angered allies with new tariffs on steel and aluminum imports from Canada, Mexico and the European Union.

Emmanuel Macron says they had an "open and direct" discussion.

President Trump gave this message alongside him:

"The United States has had a very big trade deficit for many years with the European Union and we're working it out, Emmanuel has been very helpful in that regard."