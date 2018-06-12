Donald Trump and Kim Jong Un have signed a document in Singapore after the pair reached a historic deal.

It's still unclear what's included in the letter, but in the last few minutes Donald Trump has indicated that they've taken care of a 'very big and dangerous problem' in the world.

The US President and North Korean leader greeted each other with a 13 second handshake before the first ever face to face meeting between a sitting US President and a North Korean leader.

They also had wider talks with top officials, and continued discussions over a lavish three course lunch.

