US President Donald Trump and his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin will have their first face to face encounter at the G20 summit in the German city of Hamburg today.

They have both said they want to repair ties which have been damaged by the Syria crisis and Russia's alleged meddling in the US election.

Meanwhile, 76 police have been hurt during clashes in Hamburg ahead of the meeting of world leaders.

Water cannon, batons and pepper-spray have been used to disperse demonstrators.

These people told us why they went out onto the streets: