Trump Being Investigated For Possible Obstruction Of Justice
There are reports the US President's being investigated on suspicion of obstruction of justice connected to the Russia investigation.
The Washington Post says the accusation - which is an impeachable offence - was triggered by Donald Trump's sacking of FBI director James Comey.
Investigators have also been looking for evidence of financial crimes among his associates.
A spokesperson for Mr Trump's lawyer has blamed the leak on the Bureau - calling it "outrageous, inexcusable and illegal".