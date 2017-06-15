There are reports the US President's being investigated on suspicion of obstruction of justice connected to the Russia investigation.

The Washington Post says the accusation - which is an impeachable offence - was triggered by Donald Trump's sacking of FBI director James Comey.

Investigators have also been looking for evidence of financial crimes among his associates.

A spokesperson for Mr Trump's lawyer has blamed the leak on the Bureau - calling it "outrageous, inexcusable and illegal".