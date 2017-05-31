"When you want to say 'coverage' but your hands are too small to hit all the letters on your keyboard"

This is a head scratcher.

President Donald Trump, leader of the free world and possible fake tan-wearing 70 year old is known for his controversial Twitter activity.

Try as his team may, they just can't keep the Donald away from the Twitter machine.

And last night, in the early hours of the morning, Trump tweeted his most confusing post yet, bringing the word convfefe into everybody's vocabulary.

The US President caused major confusion online after tweeting the incoherent word.

The tweet remains online 4 hours after being posted and has almost 100,000 retweets.

The Internet is now scratching its head as to what 'covfefe' means.

It comes after it emerged that almost half of Trump's 31 million twitter followers are fake.