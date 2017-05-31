This is a head scratcher.

President Donald Trump, leader of the free world and possible fake tan-wearing 70 year old is known for his controversial Twitter activity.

Try as his team may, they just can't keep the Donald away from the Twitter machine.

And last night, in the early hours of the morning, Trump tweeted his most confusing post yet, bringing the word convfefe into everybody's vocabulary.

Despite the constant negative press covfefe — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 31, 2017

The US President caused major confusion online after tweeting the incoherent word.

The tweet remains online 4 hours after being posted and has almost 100,000 retweets.

The Internet is now scratching its head as to what 'covfefe' means.

I HAVE BEEN SUMMONED. — Covfefe the Strong (@CovfefeS) May 31, 2017

Things have really BEAN better for @realDonaldTrump! Sorry POTUS, no #Covfefe for you! — Starbucks Covfefe (@StarbuckCovfefe) May 31, 2017

what makes me saddest is that I know I'll never write anything funnier than #covfefe — Jimmy Kimmel (@jimmykimmel) May 31, 2017

It comes after it emerged that almost half of Trump's 31 million twitter followers are fake.