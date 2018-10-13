The family of music icon Prince has hit out at Donald Trump, calling for the US president to stop playing the star's songs at his rallies.

It comes after Mr Trump's team reportedly included the star's hit song Purple Rain in a campaign rally playlist in the lead up to the November midterm elections.

Others who have spoken against their music being played at Republican rallies include the Rolling Stones, Adele, Queen, George Harrison, Aerosmith, R.E.M. and Neil Young.