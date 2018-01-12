Donald Trump's facing new accusations of making racially-charged remarks - after an Oval Office outburst about immigration.

The President reportedly lashed out during a meeting - asking 'why do we want all these people from Africa here?'

He also caused Haiti a 'shithole', just weeks after saying in December that all Haitians coming to America have AIDS.

It's reported that after yesterday's comments, the Haitian government has formerly summoned a US official to explain, on behalf of the President.

On the anniversary of the 2010 earthquake, CNN's Anderson Cooper became emotional when talking about covering the disaster:

The United Nations has described the comments as 'shocking and shameful'.

A spokesman for the UN's human rights office told reporters "there is no other word one can use but 'racist'."