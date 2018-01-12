Trump Calls Haiti A Shithole
Donald Trump's facing new accusations of making racially-charged remarks - after an Oval Office outburst about immigration.
The President reportedly lashed out during a meeting - asking 'why do we want all these people from Africa here?'
He also caused Haiti a 'shithole', just weeks after saying in December that all Haitians coming to America have AIDS.
It's reported that after yesterday's comments, the Haitian government has formerly summoned a US official to explain, on behalf of the President.
On the anniversary of the 2010 earthquake, CNN's Anderson Cooper became emotional when talking about covering the disaster:
The United Nations has described the comments as 'shocking and shameful'.
A spokesman for the UN's human rights office told reporters "there is no other word one can use but 'racist'."