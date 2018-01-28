US President Donald Trump has condemned the suicide bombing which killed nearly 100 people in Afghanistan as 'despicable'.

At least 95 people were killed and 158 wounded when an ambulance loaded with explosives was driven into a busy part of the capital Kabul, and detonated.

The ambulance was driven past a police checkpoint at about midday, local time.

Police headquarters, foreign embassies and offices of the European Union are all located in the area.

The Taliban has claimed responsibility for the attack.