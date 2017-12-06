Donald Trump has confirmed the US will now recognise Jerusalem as the capital of Israel.



He is also planning to move the American embassy to the contested city.



The decision has been described by the Palestinians as the 'kiss of death' for the Middle East peace process.



Ireland is among the many countries that expressed concerns about the controversial move.



But Donald Trump claims it will promote peace between Israel and Palestinians:

The Minister for Foreign Affairs Simon Coveney says President Trump's announcement is "premature and ill-advised".

Minister Coveney says it will be unhelpful to efforts to reach a resolution of the Middle East Peace Process.

He says today's announcement is "very disappointing and difficult to understand".