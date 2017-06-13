A Democratic Congressman in the US is calling for legislation to be introduced to prevent President Trump from deleting his tweets.

It follows Trump's misspelled covfefe tweet which caused international confusion and was later deleted.

The Covfefe Act, introduced by Mike Quigley aims to ensure that Trump's social-media posts are archived as presidential records.

Spelled out in the act's name, COVFEFE stands for: Communications Over Various Feeds Electronically for Engagement.