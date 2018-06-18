Melania critical of separating children from parents

Pictures have emerged of migrant children being held in cages at a U.S. detention facility after they were separated from their parents at the border.

Photos show undocumented children being held in cages at a Texas facility, after being forcibly removed from their parents.

Reporters said one cage had 20 children inside.

President Trump says he won't allow the US to become a 'migrant camp', as he defended his immigration crackdown.

President Trump's 'zero tolerance' policy is being widely criticised.


Former First Ladies Laura Bush and Michelle Obama have condemned the practice, and even the current First Lady Melania Trump appeared to criticise it. 