Pictures have emerged of migrant children being held in cages at a U.S. detention facility after they were separated from their parents at the border.

Photos show undocumented children being held in cages at a Texas facility, after being forcibly removed from their parents.

Reporters said one cage had 20 children inside.

President Trump says he won't allow the US to become a 'migrant camp', as he defended his immigration crackdown.

President Trump's 'zero tolerance' policy is being widely criticised.

The latest reports from the border indicate that large groups of children are being held in cages and some children are so traumatized they've attempted suicide. President Trump could end this horrific policy TODAY. If he won't, Congress must pass the #KeepFamiliesTogetherAct — Sen Dianne Feinstein (@SenFeinstein) June 18, 2018



Former First Ladies Laura Bush and Michelle Obama have condemned the practice, and even the current First Lady Melania Trump appeared to criticise it.

Sometimes truth transcends party. https://t.co/TeFM7NmNzU — Michelle Obama (@MichelleObama) June 18, 2018









