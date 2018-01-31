Donald Trump has used his State of the Union address to praise his government's work on tax cuts, and hailed a "new American moment".

The annual speech by the President was met with applause as he spoke of making America great again "for all Americans".

He says unemployment claims have hit a 45-year low - saying the numbers of African-American jobless stands at the lowest rate ever recorded.

To coincide with the speech, the White House announced that President Trump had signed an executive order reversing an Obama administration decision to close Guantanamo Bay military prison.

In his address, Mr Trump also appeared to move towards setting aside bitter political division - saying he is "extending an open hand" to Democrats.

Democratic Congressman Joe Kennedy, grandson of Robert F Kennedy, gave his party's official response

He argued: "This administration isn't just targeting the laws that protect us - they are targeting the very idea that we are all worthy of protection.

"Bullies may land a punch. They might leave a mark. But they have never, not once, in the history of our United States, managed to match the strength and spirit of a people united in defence of their future."