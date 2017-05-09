US President Donald Trump has fired the Director of the FBI James Comey.

He was tasked with leading the investigation into the Trump Campaign's ties with Russia.

The White House says the sacking comes on the recommendation of the Attorney General, Jeff Sessions.

The search for a new Director will begin immediately.

Confirmation of the sacking came late on Tuesday.





Mr Comey has been at the centre of controversy since he announced during the presidential election that the FBI had re-opened the inquiry into Hillary Clinton's emails.

Mrs Clinton said last week that she believed the announcement cost her the election.

This week, he was forced to correct evidence he had given to Congress about the email issue.