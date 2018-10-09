Donald Trump's new Supreme Court Justice has been publicly sworn-in at a ceremony at the White House.

It comes after a fraught nomination process, in which Brett Kavanaugh faced sexual misconduct allegations - including public testimony from accuser Christine Blasey Ford - against him dating back to when he was a teenager.

The new Supreme Court justice has repeatedly denied the claims.

Following a week-long delay by US senators to allow for an FBI investigation into the allegations, Mr Kavanaugh officially became a lifetime member of the country's highest court on Saturday.

Speaking before yesterday's formal ceremony, President Trump apologised to the judge and his family for a difficult nomination process.

The US President said: "Those who step forward to serve our country deserve a fair and dignified evaluation - not a campaign of political and personal destruction based on lies and deception."

Earlier, Trump claimed the judge was "caught up in a hoax that was set up by the Democrats".

Mr Kavanaugh's confirmation will shift the court's balance to the right.

Democratic Senator Dianne Feinstein has argued it puts "women’s reproductive rights, civil rights, environmental protections, worker’s rights, the ability to implement gun safety rules and the ability to hold presidents accountable at risk for a generation".

President Trump yesterday also weighed in on a significant political intervention - Taylor Swift's announcement that she's backing a Democrat in next month's US-midterm elections.

In a post on Instagram, Taylor criticised the voting history of the Republican candidate for Tennessee Marsha Blackburn.

Yesterday, the Republican president responded: "Let’s say that I like Taylor’s music about 25 percent less now. Okay?"