US President Donald Trump has hinted he could change his mind on the US pulling out of the international Paris climate change deal.

The French president insisted they they will continue to talk about combating global warming.

Mr Trump is in France to celebrate Bastille Day.

At a joint news conference on Thursday, he suggested his decision could be changed.

He said: "Something could happen with respect to the Paris accord, we'll see what happens.

"But we will talk about that over the coming period of time", he said.