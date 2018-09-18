The trade war between the United States and China has intensified.

Overnight, Donald Trump announced new 10% tariffs on $200 billion worth of Chinese goods.

The new tariffs will come into effect on Monday, and will increase to 25% from January.

Beijing is now considering how it will retaliate - although President Trump has warned that he'll hit another $267 billion worth of Chinese imports with tariffs if they do respond.

In a statement, the US President said: "For months, we have urged China to change these unfair practices, and give fair and reciprocal treatment to American companies.

"We have been very clear about the type of changes that need to be made, and we have given China every opportunity to treat us more fairly. But, so far, China has been unwilling to change its practices."

Tariffs have put the U.S. in a very strong bargaining position, with Billions of Dollars, and Jobs, flowing into our Country - and yet cost increases have thus far been almost unnoticeable. If countries will not make fair deals with us, they will be “Tariffed!” — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 17, 2018

The US has previously put additional tariffs on $50 billion worth of Chinese goods, which led to a tit-for-tat response from China.