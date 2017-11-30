Donald Trump has hit back at Theresa May, after the British Prime Minister criticised the US President for retweeting a series of anti-Muslim videos.

The videos from Jayda Fransen - deputy leader of the far-right group Britain First - were retweeted from Donald Trump's account yesterday.

One of the videos claimed to show a Muslim migrant beating up a Dutch boy on crutches - but officials in the Netherlands have since indicated that both boys in the clip are Dutch.

Trump drew heavy criticism from a number of prominent politicians in the UK, as well as various Muslim organisations.

Labour MP David Lammy said Trump was "not welcome in my country":

Trump sharing Britain First. Let that sink in. The President of the United States is promoting a fascist, racist, extremist hate group whose leaders have been arrested and convicted. He is no ally or friend of ours. @realDonaldTrump you are not welcome in my country and my city. — David Lammy (@DavidLammy) November 29, 2017

In response to the retweets, Downing Street said President Trump was 'wrong' to highlight the clips.

However, the US President has since publicly told Mrs May to 'focus' on terrorism in the UK.