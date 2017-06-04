More controversial tweets from the US President

Donald Trump has criticised London's mayor, just hours after last night's terror attacks in the city.

In his first reaction, he seemed to link the attack that claimed seven lives, with his legal battle to implement a travel ban on citizens from 6 Muslim-majority countries.


Then he tweeted his support for the people of London.

Later, in an apparent comment on the attack, the US President Donald Trump tweeted: "We must stop being politically correct and get down to the business of security for our people."


Next he took aim at London's mayor Sadiq Khan, who earlier had tried to reassure Londoners that everything was being done to secure the city.


 

 

 

 

 