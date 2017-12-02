Trump Insists There Was No Collusion Between His Campaign And Russia
Donald Trump says there was 'absolutely no collusion' between his campaign and Russia.
That's despite a former advisor admitting that he lied to the FBI about contacts with Moscow.
There are reports the president's son-in-law Jared Kushner is the man accused of directing Michael Flynn to reach out.
It means the investigation into alleged links between the U.S presidential election campaign and Russia appears to have moved deeper into the White House.