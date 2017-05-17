Donald Trump is in impeachment territory.

That's according to a former presidential advisor to Richard Nixon and Bill Clinton.

It following claims that President Trump asked former FBI chief James Comey to drop an investigation into one of his advisors.

The FBI was looking into alleged links between ex national security advisor Michael Flynn and the Russian government.

Mr Comey was later fired by the President.

Kim Buckley has all the details:

This is the third major controversy for Trump over the past weeks, following the firing of James Comey and allegations that he shared classified security information with Russia.

President Putin has since come out and denied those claims as Schizophrenia.