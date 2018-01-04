Donald Trump's lawyers are trying to stop the publication of a tell-all book about the President.

Author Michael Wolff and his publisher have been sent a 'cease and desist' letter, threatening a libel action.

Excerpts from the book - Fire and Fury: Inside the Trump White House - which have been released this week prompted Mr Trump to accuse his former chief strategist Steve Bannon of 'losing his mind'.

The strong White House rebuke came after Mr Bannon apparently said a meeting between campaign officials - including Mr Trump's son, Don Jr - and a group of Russians was "unpatriotic" and "treasonous".

In the letter to Mr Wolff, Mr Trump's lawyers say Mr Bannon's contributions "give rise to numerous legal claims including defamation by libel and slander, and breach of his written confidentiality and non-disparagement agreement with our clients" - and it further warns that "legal action is imminent".

The controversy surrounding the still unreleased book has seen it shoot to the top of the bestseller chart on Amazon.

White House Press Secretary Sarah Hucakabee Sanders, however, says the book is full of 'falsehoods' and 'tabloid gossip'.