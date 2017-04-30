Donald Trump has hailed his first 100 days as US president as "very productive."



He marked the milestone with a rally in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania.



President Trump outlined a list of achievements, but warned there were great battles ahead.

He also took another swipe at the media, saying they were not telling the truth and deserved "a very, very big fat failing grade".



Traditionally, the president addresses the White House Correspondents' Association Dinner, which took place last night.

But Donald Trump told supporters he was happy to skip the event.



With Donald Trump skipping the event, Indian-American comedian Hasan Minhaj was asked to give a speech.

He took the opportunity to "roast" the president and poke fun at his administration.

Hasan Minhaj to the press: "Now you know what it feels like to be a minority" #WHCD2017 https://t.co/46IptR1e7P — MSNBC (@MSNBC) April 30, 2017



