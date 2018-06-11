US President Donald Trump's met Singapore's leader as he prepares to make history at tomorrow's peace talks with North Korea.

After decades of hostility, Washington and Pyongyang will discuss nuclear weapons and security at a special summit.

The US president's tweeted "excitement is in the air".

Great to be in Singapore, excitement in the air! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 11, 2018

North Korean state media earlier confirmed that Kim Jong Un will discuss denuclearisation with Mr Trump at the summit.

KCNA said the pair would discuss a "permanent and durable peace-keeping mechanism" on the Korean Peninsula and other issues of mutual concern tomorrow.

The report also said Mr Kim was accompanied by his foreign minister Ri Yong Ho, defence minister No Kwang Chol and his sister Kim Yo Jong.

The US president flew there from a fractious G7 summit, which he threw into disarray after leaving by pulling out of an agreed communique and accusing Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau of being "dishonest and weak".

On Sunday, German Chancellor Angela Merkel labelled Mr Trump's use of Twitter to withdraw from the G7 communique on trade "sobering and a bit depressing".

Image: Instagram/bundeskanzlerin

She also shared a photo on her Instagram account, which showed Mr Trump sitting with his arms crossed as Mrs Merkel and other leaders leaned over him.