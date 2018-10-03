The US President has openly mocked the university professor who came forward to accuse his Supreme Court nominee of sexual assault.

Dr Christine Blasey Ford is one of three women to accuse Judge Brett Kavanaugh of either sexual impropriety of assault.

Judge Kavanaugh has vehemently denied all the allegations.

At a rally in Mississippi yesterday, US President Donald Trump mocked Dr Ford’s testimony and attacked US Democrats for their reaction to the allegations.

Pretending to be Dr Ford, he said: “Thirty-six years ago this happened. I had one beer, right? I had one beer.”

“How did you get home? I don’t remember.

“How did you get there? I don’t remember.

“Where is the place? I don’t remember.

“How many years ago was it? I don’t know.

“Upstairs? Downstairs? Where was it? I don’t know – but I had one beer. That is the only thing I remember.

“A man’s life is in tatters. A man’s life is shattered. His wife is shattered; his daughters who are beautiful, incredible young kids.

“They destroy people; they want to destroy people.

“These are really evil people.”

WATCH: President Trump mocks Dr. Christine Blasey Ford's testimony during a rally Tuesday night, then states “a man’s life is shattered,” in reference to Kavanaugh. https://t.co/m518aD9MlZ pic.twitter.com/FI4GIMbOlh — CBS News (@CBSNews) October 3, 2018

At a Senate Judiciary Committee hearing last week, Dr Ford gave a harrowing account of the alleged assault on her by Judge Kavanaugh 36 years ago.

She claimed he held her down and groped her during a high school party in 1982.

She said she feared for her life during the alleged incident, when she was 15-years-old and he was 17 – and dismissed suggestions it could be a case of mistaken identity, insisting she was "100%" certain Mr Kavanaugh was her alleged attacker.

Dr Christine Blasey Ford

For his part, Judge Kavanaugh claimed the allegations were “part of a calculated political hit” against him and said his reputation had been “totally and permanently destroyed” by the allegations.

The final Senate vote to confirm him to the highest court in the US has been delayed for up to a week to allow the FBI to look into the allegations.