Donald Trump moves on to Jerusalem later as he continues his first foreign tour as US President.

His stay will include separate meetings with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas - as well as a visit to the Yad Vashem Holocaust memorial.

Yesterday he addressed the leaders of 50 Muslim countries in Riyadh - urging them to drive militants out.

Republican political analyst Matt MacKowiak thinks Mr Trump was seen in a completely different light: