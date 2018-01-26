US President Donald Trump has apologised for re-tweeting anti-Muslim videos from the account of a far-right British group.

Mr Trump made the apology during a TV interview with Good Morning Britain presenter Piers Morgan.

He said he was driven by his belief in fighting radical Islamic terror.

His re-tweets saw UK PM Theresa May publicly condemn the president.

In the interview, which airs on Sunday, Mr Trump says he knew nothing about Britain First.

Asked about his visit to the UK, Mr Trump said: "I think a lot of people in your country, they like what I stand for, they respect what I stand for."

When asked about people who are against his visit, Mr Trump said: "I don't care. I don't say anything because I don't care. The real me is someone who loves Britain, loves the UK. "

He has also met with Theresa May at the World Economic Forum in Switzerland.