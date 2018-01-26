US President Donald Trump has apologised for re-tweeting anti-Muslim videos from the account of a far-right British group.

Mr Trump made the apology during a TV interview with Good Morning Britain presenter Piers Morgan.

He said he was driven by his belief in fighting radical Islamic terror.

His re-tweets saw UK PM Theresa May publicly condemn the president.

In the interview, which airs on Sunday, Mr Trump says he knew nothing about Britain First.

WORLD EXCLUSIVE: In his first international interview since becoming US president, @realDonaldTrump says sorry for retweeting anti-Muslim videos. @piersmorgan https://t.co/kFCEKnYxyI



The full interview will air on Sunday 28 January at 10pm on @ITV and available on the @itvhub. pic.twitter.com/Am5nH1jvPw — Good Morning Britain (@GMB) January 26, 2018

Asked about his visit to the UK, Mr Trump said: "I think a lot of people in your country, they like what I stand for, they respect what I stand for."

When asked about people who are against his visit, Mr Trump said: "I don't care. I don't say anything because I don't care. The real me is someone who loves Britain, loves the UK. "

He has also met with Theresa May at the World Economic Forum in Switzerland.