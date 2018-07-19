Donald Trump has asked his national security adviser to invite the Russian president to Washington DC in the autumn.

It comes only days after the two leaders' first bilateral summit in Helsinki.

White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders says discussions are already under way to host Vladimir Putin later this year.

In Helsinki, @POTUS agreed to ongoing working level dialogue between the two security council staffs. President Trump asked @Ambjohnbolton to invite President Putin to Washington in the fall and those discussions are already underway. — Sarah Sanders (@PressSec) July 19, 2018

Trump and Putin held their first face-to-face talks earlier this week, but the US president's comments about Russian meddling in the US elections were widely criticised by both Democrats and Republicans.

President Trump has clarified some of his remarks - claiming he misspoke in one key sentence - but has continued to hail the summit as a 'huge success'.

Today, he said he was looking forward to his next meeting with President Putin to 'start implementing' solutions to issues discussed in Helsinki - such as nuclear proliferation and the situation in Ukraine.