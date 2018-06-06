US President Donald Trump has granted clemency to a woman who is serving a life sentence for drug offences - after Kim Kardashian West asked him to.

The reality TV star met with President Trump at the White House last week.

Ms Kardashian has championed the case of 63-year-old Alice Marie Johnson who is serving a life sentence for drug offences and money laundering.

So grateful to @realDonaldTrump, Jared Kushner & to everyone who has showed compassion & contributed countless hours to this important moment for Ms. Alice Marie Johnson. Her commutation is inspirational & gives hope to so many others who are also deserving of a second chance. — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) June 6, 2018

“Ms Johnson has accepted responsibility for her past behaviour and has been a model prisoner over the past two decades,” the White House said in a statement.

“Despite receiving a life sentence, Alice worked hard to rehabilitate herself in prison, and act as a mentor to her fellow inmates.

“While this Administration will always be very tough on crime, it believes that those who have paid their debt to society and worked hard to better themselves while in prison deserve a second chance.”

Johnson also met the criteria for former US President Barack Obama's Clemency Project in 2014 – however she was turned down for release just days before the end of his term.