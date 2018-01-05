What's been described as an 'explosive' new book about Donald Trump's White House is being published today.

The publication's happening four days early, despite the President's lawyers trying to block its release.

The publishers say it's because of huge demand for Michael Wolff's 'Fire and Fury'.

The book is partly based on interviews with Trump's staff and advisers, and raises questions about the President's mental fitness.

It claims that he never expected to win the election, and sleeps in a separate bedroom to his wife Melania.

But Trump says it's full of lies and misrepresentations:

I authorized Zero access to White House (actually turned him down many times) for author of phony book! I never spoke to him for book. Full of lies, misrepresentations and sources that don’t exist. Look at this guy’s past and watch what happens to him and Sloppy Steve! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 5, 2018





The Fake News Media barely mentions the fact that the Stock Market just hit another New Record and that business in the U.S. is booming...but the people know! Can you imagine if “O” was president and had these numbers - would be biggest story on earth! Dow now over 25,000. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 5, 2018



