Michael Wolff's 'Fire and Fury' is out today

What's been described as an 'explosive' new book about Donald Trump's White House is being published today.

The publication's happening four days early, despite the President's lawyers trying to block its release.

The publishers say it's because of huge demand for Michael Wolff's 'Fire and Fury'.

The book is partly based on interviews with Trump's staff and advisers, and raises questions about the President's mental fitness.

It claims that he never expected to win the election, and sleeps in a separate bedroom to his wife Melania. 

But Trump says it's full of lies and misrepresentations: