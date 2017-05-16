Donald Trump has tweeted to say that he has a right as US President to share facts with Russia regarding terrorism and airline safety.

It comes after reports that he revealed highly classified information to Russia's foreign minister.

The Washington post published claims that Trump told Sergei Lavrov about an ISIS plot to use laptops to blow up planes.

Anonymous officials says the information was sensitive, but the White House says it was common knowledge.

As President I wanted to share with Russia (at an openly scheduled W.H. meeting) which I have the absolute right to do, facts pertaining.... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 16, 2017





...to terrorism and airline flight safety. Humanitarian reasons, plus I want Russia to greatly step up their fight against ISIS & terrorism. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 16, 2017





Kim Buckley has this report: