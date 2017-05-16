He's accused of disclosing classified information

Donald Trump has tweeted to say that he has a right as US President to share facts with Russia regarding terrorism and airline safety.

It comes after reports that he revealed highly classified information to Russia's foreign minister.

The Washington post published claims that Trump told Sergei Lavrov about an ISIS plot to use laptops to blow up planes.

Anonymous officials says the information was sensitive, but the White House says it was common knowledge.



Kim Buckley has this report: